August 4, 2023
Moscow accuses Ukrainian troops of attacking its naval base
Ukraine claims to have seriously damaged a Russian naval ship in the Black Sea using a seaborne drone. Moscow has denied it but footage has emerged suggesting the vessel was hit. The attack took place in Novorissysk which is Russia's main Black Sea oil port. It comes at a time when both sides seem to be increasing attacks on economic targets. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
