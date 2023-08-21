Former NASA Administrator Charles Bolden Jr on space exploration | The InnerView

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
26:40
World
The InnerView travels to The National Air and Space Museum in Washington DC where Imran Garda reconnects with astronaut and former NASA Administrator Charles Bolden Jr. Bolden was appointed by President Barack Obama to lead the U.S. space agency in 2009, and he held the top job until his resignation in 2017. Bolden says advances that come from space exploration have the power to save humanity from itself but politics too often get in the way.
August 21, 2023
