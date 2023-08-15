POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia's central bank raises interest rates as Rouble tumbles
02:11
World
Russia's central bank raises interest rates as Rouble tumbles
Russian missiles struck towns and cities in Western Ukraine early on Tuesday, killing three civilians. In Moscow the Russian Government hosted a security conference, where President Vladimir Putin said Western support of Ukraine is making the war worse. Meanwhile, the Russian rouble has continued to tumble, forcing the central bank to raise interest rates to 12 percent. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
August 15, 2023
