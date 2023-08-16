August 16, 2023
02:02
02:02
More Videos
Russian attack damages grain silos at Ukraine's Danube port
Russia launched fresh attacks against Ukrainian grain supplies early on Wednesday, damaging a number of silos along the River Danube. Meanwhile a container ship which has been stuck in the port of Odessa since Russia’s war began, has successfully sailed through a new maritime corridor in the Black Sea despite threats of attack from Moscow. Our european correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
More Videos