POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Seagrass: antidote for the climate crisis?
02:33
World
Seagrass: antidote for the climate crisis?
Seagrass, a vital marine plant, plays a crucial role in mitigating climate crisis.<span style="font-size: 1rem;">Found in shallow coastal waters, seagrass meadows act as powerful carbon sinks, absorbing and storing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.Through photosynthesis, these meadows convert CO2 into oxygen, thereby reducing greenhouse gas levels in the air.Protecting and restoring seagrass habitats is imperative not only for the health of marine ecosystems, but also for their significant contribution to the global fight against the climate change.</span><span style="font-size: 1rem;"><br></span><span style="font-size: 1rem;">#Seagrass&nbsp; #Climatechange</span>
August 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?