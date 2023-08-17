POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Spain struggles 'out of control' wildfire on Tenerife
01:18
World
Spain struggles 'out of control' wildfire on Tenerife
Thousands of people on the Spanish island of Tenerife have been evacuated as a result of the wildfires which are said to be be 'out of control'. The blazes started in a national park but have continued to spread as firefighters struggle to contain them. It's affected nearly 8-thousand people who've either been evacuated or confined, with a top tourist area being closed off. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.
August 17, 2023
