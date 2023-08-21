POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Millions of people under flash flood warnings in California
02:33
World
Millions of people under flash flood warnings in California
Tropical Storm Hilary has caused flash flooding east and west of Los Angeles, the first such storm system to make landfall in California since 1939. What's being called an 'unprecedented weather event' barrelled through the Mexican province of Baja California on Sunday, killing at least one person. Now authorities in California have declared a state of emergency and placed around nine million people under a flash flooding warning. Sena Saylan reports.
August 21, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?