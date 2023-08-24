POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash
02:58
World
Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash
Russian aviation authorities say the Wagner mercenary leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his deputy Dmitry Utkin, were among ten people on board a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday. There are no survivors. There's plenty of international speculation, from the cause of the crash to whether Prigozhin was even on board. Western analysts believe there's a strong likelihood Russian intelligence may have targeted the plane. Sena Saylan reports.
August 24, 2023
