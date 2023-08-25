World Share

Kremlin calls claims it killed Prigozhin 'absolute lie'

The Kremlin has dismissed allegations and rumours that Russia ordered the killing of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as an “absolute lie”. But a spokesman for Vladimir Putin refused to confirm whether Prigozhin was on board, repeating that an investigation was ongoing. The Russian President called Prigozhin a traitor in June after he staged a temporary rebellion against Moscow. Adama Munu reports.