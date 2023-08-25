POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kremlin calls claims it killed Prigozhin 'absolute lie'
02:51
World
Kremlin calls claims it killed Prigozhin 'absolute lie'
The Kremlin has dismissed allegations and rumours that Russia ordered the killing of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as an “absolute lie”. But a spokesman for Vladimir Putin refused to confirm whether Prigozhin was on board, repeating that an investigation was ongoing. The Russian President called Prigozhin a traitor in June after he staged a temporary rebellion against Moscow. Adama Munu reports.
August 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?