POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Algeria proposes six-month transition plan to resolve crisis
02:48
World
Algeria proposes six-month transition plan to resolve crisis
As Niger's political crisis deepens, neighbouring Algeria has proposed a six-month plan to return the country to civilian rule. Coup leaders had previously suggested a three-year transition period. Algeria's proposal comes after leaders of the West African bloc, ECOWAS, met in Ghana last week to discuss sending soldiers to Niger. Former president Mohamed Bazoum was ousted more than a month ago. Daniel Padwick reports.
August 30, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?