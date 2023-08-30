World Share

Algeria proposes six-month transition plan to resolve crisis

As Niger's political crisis deepens, neighbouring Algeria has proposed a six-month plan to return the country to civilian rule. Coup leaders had previously suggested a three-year transition period. Algeria's proposal comes after leaders of the West African bloc, ECOWAS, met in Ghana last week to discuss sending soldiers to Niger. Former president Mohamed Bazoum was ousted more than a month ago. Daniel Padwick reports.