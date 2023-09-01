World Share

Paris becomes first European city to ban e-scooters

As one of the early pioneers of bicycles and mopeds it was unsurprising that Paris led the way in Europe allowing rentals of public e-scooters. Yet, 5 years on, the Parisian love affair with the rented vehicles has come to an end following a number of injuries and deaths. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic looks at why the French capital has become the first in Europe to ban the popular electric vehicles.