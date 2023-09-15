World Share

Istanbul coffee festival offers variety of coffee beans, workshops, recipes

Something tasty is brewing in Türkiye. The ninth edition of the annual Istanbul Coffee Festival has begun. It's promising an unforgettable experience for all caffeine addicts. The event is bringing together Istanbul's leading coffee brands, bean coffee producers, and coffee machine manufacturers. Caffeine lovers get an opportunity to taste coffee delicacies and specially designed products. Ilyas Avci has more.