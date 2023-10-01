POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Senate passes a short-term 45-day spending bill
03:37
World
The US government will remain open for another month and half after the Republican-majority House of Representatives passed a last-minute deal on the federal budget. The bill then passed through the upper chamber, the Senate, before being signed into law by President Biden. Some members of his Democratic Party say the can has been kicked down the road because serious disagreements still exist within the opposition. That includes how much money the country should be spending on helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.
October 1, 2023
