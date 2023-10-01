World Share

Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır speaks to TRT WORLD

"When a Turkish youngster comes to Teknofest, the main idea is that he or she can also do that,” Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacır tells TRT World He shares that Teknofest serves as an inspiration for Turkish youth, emphasising the importance of investing in human capital for high-tech development and innovation. He also mentions that entrepreneurship is a key focus, especially among technology startups, contributing to Türkiye's industrial and technological development. Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır’s enthusiastic responses suggest continuation as new projects will be initiated to support this technological journey. #TEKNOFEST