POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump appears in New York court for civil fraud trial
05:10
World
Donald Trump appears in New York court for civil fraud trial
Former US president Donald Trump is in a New York court to face fraud charges brought against him and two of his sons over their business practices. The lawsuit alleges he lied about the value of his properties and other assets for years. New York's attorney general is now seeking $250M in penalties, and wants Trump and his sons removed from the management of the family's business empire. Constitutional law analyst Bruce DelValle explains whether this particular trial will impact any of the 4 other cases against him Trump.
October 2, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?