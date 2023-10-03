POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New US Senate Foreign Relations Chairman to Look at Turkish F-16 Deal
Turkyie's long-awaited bid to buy F-16 fighter jets from the US could get a fresh look. Senator Ben Cardin has been named the new chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which overseas US arms sales. A day after taking over the role, Senator Cardin announced he's willing look into the stalled deal. Turkiye requested 40 new fighter jets and 80 modernisation kits back in 2021. The previous committee chairman, Senator Bob Menendez, who recently stepped down over bribery charges, was staunchly against the deal. Senator Menendez and his wife were charged last month with accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, to aid the Egyptian government. Investigators found hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars and a luxury car in a raid at the senator's home. It's the second bribery scandal to hit the long-time senator, who survived a previous 2015 indictment on similar charges. Menendez has been the most vocal opponent of Turkiye in the Senate, having blocked the F-16 deal for two years. Guests: Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Medeniyet University Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat
October 3, 2023
