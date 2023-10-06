World Share

EU leaders fail to agree on planned changes to migration rules

The European Union's 27 leaders have concluded an informal summit in Spain's Granada but failed to agree on questions about planned changes to the bloc’s rules on migration. Objections from Hungary and Poland reportedly led to a planned section on the issue being left out after the conclusion of the meeting in Granada in Spain. Political analyst Andras Laszlo unpacks why Hungary is objecting to the EU’s statement on migration.