POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders fail to agree on planned changes to migration rules
05:58
World
EU leaders fail to agree on planned changes to migration rules
The European Union's 27 leaders have concluded an informal summit in Spain's Granada but failed to agree on questions about planned changes to the bloc’s rules on migration. Objections from Hungary and Poland reportedly led to a planned section on the issue being left out after the conclusion of the meeting in Granada in Spain. Political analyst Andras Laszlo unpacks why Hungary is objecting to the EU’s statement on migration.
October 6, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?