Hungary and Poland express outrage at irregular migration deal
Discord continues among the 27 EU nations over proposed new rules to deal with irregular migration. Hungary and Poland have said they won't support a new deal which seeks to make it easier for nations overwhelmed by migrant arrivals to ask for help from other members. Bloc leaders were due to make a joint statement following a summit in Spain but were forced to drop a planned section on migration. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.
October 7, 2023
