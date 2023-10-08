World Share

Israel vows to inflict 'unprecedented price' on Hamas in Gaza

Sunday marks the second day since Hamas launched an unprecedented land, sea, and air attacks in the areas controlled by Israel. At least 700 Israelis have been killed, including 57 soldiers. The death toll of Palestinians has risen to 413, with nearly 2,300 injured in retaliatory attacks by Israel. There are fears of a ground operation in Gaza after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised to turn the besieged Palestinian enclave into a "deserted island" in response to the worst attack his country has suffered in decades. Yunus Emre reports.