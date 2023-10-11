World Share

UN: Siege of Gaza is illegal under international humanitarian law

At least 1,055 Palestinians have been killed and more than five thousand are wounded. Gaza's Civil Defence Agency says a large number of Palestinians are currently trapped under the rubble of destroyed houses. Nine UN workers have died since Israel started its attacks on Saturday. The country is tightening its blockade of Gaza denying food, fuel and electricity to over 2 million Palestinian civilians trapped in the enclave. Electricity has gone out with the region's sole power plant out of service due to a lack of diesel fuel which is usually imported from Israel. The UN says more 250-thousand people have been forced to flee their homes. Claire Herriot reports.