Continuing Israeli airstrikes worsen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
27:56
World
Continuing Israeli airstrikes worsen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
Israel continues its airstrikes on Gaza for the fifth consecutive day, disregarding pleas for restraint. These airstrikes have targeted not only military sites but also medical facilities and schools where displaced residents seek refuge. The people of Gaza are living in constant fear as the humanitarian crisis worsens. Guests: Nour Odeh Writer and Political Analyst Avraham Burg Author and Former Speaker of the Knesset
October 11, 2023
