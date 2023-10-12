World Share

US Secretary of State in Tel Aviv to meet Israeli Prime Minister

Civilians trapped in Gaza are facing a mounting humanitarian crisis. Most of the enclave is entering a second night without electricity after its only power station ran out of fuel. Hospitals, schools and homes are now relying on back-up generators, as Israel's total blockade continues. More than 1,400 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed since the start of the conflict on Saturday. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel. He held talk with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before addressing a joint news conference. Blinken reiterated America's support as Israel's retaliation for Hamas' incursion continues. Claire Herriot reports