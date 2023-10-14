POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Poland election campaign polarised by anxiety over migration
Poland election campaign polarised by anxiety over migration
One of the big campaign issues ahead of this Sunday's Polish election has been immigration. The country's conservative government has built a new border fence to stop migrants crossing from Belarus where in 2021 thousands tried to enter illegally. But an award winning Polish film about a Syrian family trying to get into Poland has sparked a furious reaction from the Polish government with one minister accusing the director of producing Nazi style propaganda. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Warsaw.
October 14, 2023
