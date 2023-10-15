World Share

Search for a diplomatic solution intensifies as tensions run high

The UN's relief agency is already calling the plight of millions in Gaza "an unprecedented human catastrophe". But preparations are intensifying by the hour for a major Israeli offensive. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is right now meeting inTel Aviv with the heads of his military and intelligence and his cabinet. In Gaza, supplies of food and fuel are fast running out after hundreds of thousands of people fled to the south. Shoaib Hassan reports.