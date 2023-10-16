What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Poland's ruling party wins votes but may not govern

Poland’s ruling populists, the Law and Justice Party, appear to be heading for electoral defeat. Provisional results from the weekend's general election suggest an opposition led by Donald Tusk should have a path to create a new governing coalition. A new government would mean a change in Poland’s domestic political agenda and a reset of relations with Brussels. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Warsaw.