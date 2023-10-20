POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gwijo squad takes over Paris: Rugby World Cup fan extravaganza
03:47
World
Gwijo squad takes over Paris: Rugby World Cup fan extravaganza
Join the Gwijo squad as they adventure through the heart-pounding, spine-tingling Quarter Final between France and South Africa in Paris. Experience the magic of South Africa's most passionate fans and their unbreakable spirits through the unifying power of music. Don't miss a beat, hit play and be part of the Gwijo Squad's extraordinary journey to victory! Lance Santos reports from the Rugby World Cup.
October 20, 2023
