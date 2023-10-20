POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel Under Fire For Failing to Protect Jounalists In Gaza
Israel’s two week bombardment of Gaza has come at a heavy cost for hundreds of thousands of civilians. But the journalists and reporters covering the carnage, have also come under fire. Since Oct 7 when the hostilities broke out, more than 21 journalists have been killed, with the overwhelming majority dying in Israeli air strikes. Countless others have also been injured. But those casualties are nothing new, when it comes to reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Guests: Osama Nazzal Journalist at Palestine International Broadcast Kamel Hawwash Founding Member of BPC
October 20, 2023
