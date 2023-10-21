What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Israel says to 'immediately' step up its strikes on Gaza

Israel's military has just announced it will "immediately" step up air strikes on Gaza. It's come at a news conference where a senior official said it is now preparing the next phase of war, to enter Gaza. On Saturday morning twenty trucks of aid were allowed to head through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt, carrying limited but vital supplies to a desperate population. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.