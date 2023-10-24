World Share

Hamas released two hostages in Gaza

Hamas in Gaza has released two more hostages seized during their raid into Israel on October 7th. The Palestinian group says two women have been freed for humanitarian reasons, following mediation by Qatar and Egypt. The news comes on one of the deadliest days of the conflict, as Israeli forces launched a renewed wave of air strikes. Health officials in Gaza say the death toll is now more than 5,000 - nearly half of those are woman and children. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.