Analysts say Israel's economy to slow down as conflict drags on

Analysts are gearing up for a slowdown in Israel's economy this year. Experts predict a likely budget deficit as military spending and infrastructure development become the priority. Many businesses across the economy have been forced to pause activity as thousands of Israeli reservists are now on active duty. A Bank of Israel report says that if the war stays on Israel's southern front, economic growth will cool this year to an annual rate of 2.3 percent. The Israeli shekel has also been on a downward trend declining by 0.2 percent on Monday - extending its run of losses to an 11th day. Meanwhile, worldwide boycotts against products produced by Israel and companies supporting the government have increased in recent weeks - sparking further concerns for Israel's economic outlook.