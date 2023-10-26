POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Medics in Gaza: Saving lives amidst devastation
02:19
World
Medics in Gaza: Saving lives amidst devastation
Amid perilous conditions, these medics have not only faced physical danger but also personal tragedies. They unearth survivors from the rubble, all for the sake of innocent lives. Their dedication is unwavering, even when they find themselves in need of a moment’s rest. The horrors they witness are beyond imagination, and they pray they never have to see their loved ones in such dire circumstances. In Gaza, the real soldiers are those who save lives. Nizar Sidawi reports from Gaza.
October 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?