World Share

Medics in Gaza: Saving lives amidst devastation

Amid perilous conditions, these medics have not only faced physical danger but also personal tragedies. They unearth survivors from the rubble, all for the sake of innocent lives. Their dedication is unwavering, even when they find themselves in need of a moment’s rest. The horrors they witness are beyond imagination, and they pray they never have to see their loved ones in such dire circumstances. In Gaza, the real soldiers are those who save lives. Nizar Sidawi reports from Gaza.