Gaza faces a growing man-made water crisis
02:20
World
Gaza faces a growing man-made water crisis
After more than two weeks of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, thousands of Palestinian civilians are still fleeing for their lives on a daily basis, and others endure raids, arrests, and settler violence in the West Bank. Much of the world watches as a human rights catastrophe unfolds. But little is known about the environmental challenges that threaten to grow into an even deeper crisis. Sarah Balter reports.
October 26, 2023
