October 30, 2023
26:00
Spain's Political Deadlock: When will it end?
Spanish voters went to the polls nearly 3 months ago, and still the country is without a formal government. The clock is ticking. Can enough parties come together to form a coalition or is Spain limping towards yet another election? Guests: Andrew Dowling Reader in Hispanic Studies at Cardiff University Guifre Jordan Journalist at Catalan News Pablo Calderon Martinez Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations at Northeastern University, London
