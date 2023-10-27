POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What effect could US strikes on 'Iranian targets' have?
The Pentagon says the US military has carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria. The strikes were in response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed groups which killed a US contractor and injured 21 service members. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University looks at the likelihood of these confrontations between the US and Iran turning into a more serious one.
October 27, 2023
