EU agrees to call for humanitarian pauses to allow aid to flow
EU leaders have concluded their latest summit in Brussels. They agreed a statement calling for humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza and for a peace summit to revive hopes for a two-state solution. On Friday, they turned to economic matters and how to increase the EU’s budget to fund more defence spending and aid to Ukraine. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.
October 27, 2023
