TOGG's historic anniversary in Turkish automotive history

On this day last year, Türkiye made history with the TOGG, its first domestically designed and manufactured electric car. At the Togg launch ceremony, President Erdogan said the country was "witnessing the fulfillment of a 60-year-old dream." One year on, TRT WORLD's Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu takes a look at Türkiye's automotive industry - from its first attempt, the 'Devrim', to 2023, and the TOGG.