Israeli forces expand their second phase operations inside Gaza
Israel has intensified its assault inside Gaza, with its devastating aerial bombardment now backed by tanks and artillery. Hamas says its forces are fighting back, as the humanitarian cost continues to grow across the territory. Most of Gaza's hospitals are now incapacitated and the death toll is rising by the hour. More than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began on October 7th. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire despite appeals from the UN and hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Shoaib Hasan has more.
October 31, 2023
