World Share

Israeli air strikes kill over a hundred in Jabalia refugee camp

The Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has been all but destroyed by an Israeli air strike. At least a hundred Palestinians have been killed and hundreds wounded. Israel forces say their target was a senior member of Hamas. The attack came as Israeli forces pressed deeper into the region and Hamas reported fierce fighting between the two sides. Meanwhile Gaza's health ministry says more than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed since Israel's relentless aerial bombing campaign began after October 7th. Shoiab Hassan begins our coverage.