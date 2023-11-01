POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rafah crossing opens for injured Palestinians, foreign nationals
01:20
World
Rafah crossing opens for injured Palestinians, foreign nationals
Egypt has opened the Rafah Border crossing to allow dozens of the mostly severely wounded Palestinians in Gaza to receive medical treatment in Egypt. The gates have opened nearly 24 hours after Israeli airstrikes hit the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. At least 50 civilians and a Hamas commander were killed in that attack. Still, hundreds of thousands of Gazans who desperately need emergency services are without medical assistance and are also cut off from the outside world after another communication and internet blackout. Claire Herriot reports.
November 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?