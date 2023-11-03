POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sunak meets representatives from US, EU, UN to discuss AI safety
Sunak meets representatives from US, EU, UN to discuss AI safety
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed an agreement for global cooperation on the safe development of artificial intelligence as 'landmark'. Global leaders from the US, UN, and EU gathered in London for the second day of the world’s first AI Safety Summit that has now concluded. They’ve also been holding conversations with some of the world’s foremost experts on the subject. Joel Flynn reports.
November 3, 2023
