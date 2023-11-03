World Share

Blinken visits Israel, says US doesn't want conflict to spread

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in Israel his third visit since the conflict started. He reiterated US support for Israel but called for increased humanitarian aid and a pause in the fighting. A call which Israel rejected unless all hostages in Gaza are released. The fighting has intensified with the Israeli military saying it has now surrounded Gaza City. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.