Israeli strikes continue on schools, hospitals and mosques in Gaza

Israel has intensified its air and ground attacks on the Gaza strip as the fighting is nearing its four-week mark with no sign of easing. Israeli military hit several hospitals and a UN school in the past hours claiming its targets were Hamas members but Palestinians deny this. Israel says it would allow for a 3-hour passage for civilians to evacuate to south but refuses a ceasefire and a broader humanitarian pause until all hostages are released. Kubra Akkoc reports.