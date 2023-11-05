POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rally in London to show solidarity with Palestinians under attack
02:35
World
Rally in London to show solidarity with Palestinians under attack
Again, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Europe calling for an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Protesters have gathered in France, Germany, Italy and in the UK. Popular support for the Palestinians has been jarring with European leaders’ public backing of Israel, and is increasingly exposing deep divisions in the continent. TRT World’s Joel Flynn sent this report from Central London.
November 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?