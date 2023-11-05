November 5, 2023
02:35
Rally in London to show solidarity with Palestinians under attack
Again, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Europe calling for an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Protesters have gathered in France, Germany, Italy and in the UK. Popular support for the Palestinians has been jarring with European leaders’ public backing of Israel, and is increasingly exposing deep divisions in the continent. TRT World’s Joel Flynn sent this report from Central London.
