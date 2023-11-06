POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel: Gaza City completely encircled, enclave split into two
Sunday night saw one of the heaviest - if not the heaviest - bombardment of Gaza since the conflict began. Israel's army says it has now split Gaza in two, taking control of the areas to the north and south of Gaza City, effectively encircling Hamas' headquarters. There are also reports of more heavy shelling in the vicinity of several hospitals across the North. Communications and internet services in the enclave have started to resume after being shut down for a third time. The UN Security Council will hold another closed-door meeting to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire or a humanitarian pause in the conflict. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.
November 6, 2023
