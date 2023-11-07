World Share

Gaza death toll hits grim milestone, more than 10,000 killed

The latest Israeli air strikes have targeted the vicinity of at least six hospitals, including the enclave's largest, Al-Shifa. The Palestine Red Crescent has again warned fuel will soon run-out at more medical facilities.. putting thousands of patients at risk of dying. The UN Security Council has once again failed to agree on a resolution for a humanitarian truce during a closed-door meeting on Monday. Claire Herriot has more.