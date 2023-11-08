POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Have Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Fallen to the Back Burner As the War in Gaza Rages On?
Have Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Fallen to the Back Burner As the War in Gaza Rages On?
The EU's most important precondition is that Serbia normalises its relations with Kosovo. But as conflicts rage in Gaza and Ukraine, political analysts say the focus of Western powers has been diverted, and it poses a serious security risk for both the Balkans and more broadly, Europe. Adama Munu explains. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
November 8, 2023
