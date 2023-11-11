World Share

Muslim leaders call for immediate intl peace conference

Arab and Muslim leaders have called for an international peace conference to be convened as soon as possible to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Meeting in Riyadh, the leaders released a joint final statement after the summit, demanding the UN Security Council adopt 'a decisive and binding resolution' to halt Israel's attacks. They urged all countries to stop exporting arms to Israel. Hasan Abdullah has more from Riyadh.