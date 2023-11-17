POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ambulance drivers relying on word of mouth to find victims
UN aid deliveries to Gaza have been suspended again on Friday due to shortages of fuel and a communications shutdown. The World Food Programme said civilians faced the ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ due to the lack of supplies. It comes as a number of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes near the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza the main transit point for aid deliveries and a so-called safe zone. It's not yet clear how many have lost their lives. Claire Herriot reports.
November 17, 2023
