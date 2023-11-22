POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli parliament votes in favour of a hostage deal with Hamas
02:21
World
Israeli parliament votes in favour of a hostage deal with Hamas
Hamas says it expects a four-day humanitarian pause agreed with Israel to begin on Thursday. Israel has yet to comment on the timing but says it expects Hamas to release its hostages on the same day. Under the agreement, 50 Israelis taken by Hamas will be freed, and 150 Palestinian women and teenagers held in Israeli jails released. On Wednesday, Israel confirmed its ground and air operation on Gaza will continue until the pause starts. Israel's offensive on Gaza has now killed 14,532 Palestinians, more than 6,000 of the dead are children. Obaido Hitto reports.
November 22, 2023
