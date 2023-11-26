POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Another mass rally held in London for Palestine
02:35
World
Another mass rally held in London for Palestine
An estimated 300,000 people marched through London on Saturday to demand the UK and other Western countries back calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. It follows ongoing demonstrations throughout the world, and two weeks after some 800,000 people rallied in the British capital over the issue. While protesters welcome the truce between Hamas and Israel, they demand an end to the violence in the Palestinian enclave. TRT World's Joel Flynn has more.
November 26, 2023
